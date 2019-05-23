BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 65,993 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,993 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,104,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,519,409,000 after purchasing an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NYSE:AIG opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

