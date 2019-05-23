Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce sales of $677.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $709.24 million and the lowest is $649.62 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $611.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Properties to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.71.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $752,263.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,899,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,446 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,197,000 after acquiring an additional 326,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,846,000 after acquiring an additional 278,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $131.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,301. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $140.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

