Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $148.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.42 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $162.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.89 per share, with a total value of $2,494,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,522,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,760,673.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,155,550 and sold 48,329 shares worth $2,280,206. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,392,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,067,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,958. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.