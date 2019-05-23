Brokerages Expect Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report sales of $980,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $3.13 million. Synlogic posted sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $1.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $4.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 million, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $2.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synlogic.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,005.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 312,398 shares during the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $14,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $9,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $9,958,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 93,622 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 34,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,575. The stock has a market cap of $211.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.40. Synlogic has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.