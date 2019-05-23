Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Target Price at $19.00

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.74. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.21 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Lifsey acquired 76,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $994,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant Gawronski acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 154.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 46,585 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 287,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 42,038 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

