Brokerages Set Halfords Group plc (HFD) Target Price at $311.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

HFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of Halfords Group stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 235.60 ($3.08). 429,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,717. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390.60 ($5.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $464.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 12.39 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $6.18. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

