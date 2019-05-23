Brokerages Set Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) PT at $46.89

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Servicemaster Global news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,069,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 8,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $464,505.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,398.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,148. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,846,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,232,000 after buying an additional 5,582,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1,927.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,443,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,186 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 141.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,513,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820,310 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 110.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $44,518,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 394,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

