Brokers Set Expectations for National Fuel Gas Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $552.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 118.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $141,749.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $617,915.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

