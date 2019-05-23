Cae Inc (CAE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.06.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$34.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.61. CAE has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$36.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

