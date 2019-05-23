California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.93 Million Holdings in Domtar Corp (UFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Domtar were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,923,000 after buying an additional 487,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Domtar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,395,000 after buying an additional 145,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Domtar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domtar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,143,000 after buying an additional 49,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 891,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after buying an additional 327,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, insider Michael Fagan sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $605,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John David Williams sold 50,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $2,677,576.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,348.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,402 shares of company stock worth $6,309,471. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.96. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

