Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Receives $22.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Calyxt from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 19,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $332,467.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $63,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,625 shares of company stock worth $838,472 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calyxt by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Calyxt by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $14.90 on Monday. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 18.63.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 8,089.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

