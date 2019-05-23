Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 19.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.30 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 47.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $4.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 17,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $591,327.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,932 shares of company stock worth $2,222,055. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

