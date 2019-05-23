Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 404,398 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 132.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 139,681 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 64,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

FLRN stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-acquires-404398-shares-of-spdr-bloomberg-barclays-investment-grade-floating-rate-etf-flrn.html.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.