Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.13 Million Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,945 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $47.20 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0187 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th.

