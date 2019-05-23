Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Announces $1.40 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

CM stock opened at C$107.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$99.51 and a 52 week high of C$125.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.1011900247606 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$122.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CSFB set a C$116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$127.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

