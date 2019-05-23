Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,024,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,708,379,000 after purchasing an additional 497,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,487,177,000 after purchasing an additional 423,878 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,419,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,522,000 after purchasing an additional 217,901 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,642,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $483,340,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.3982 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/canadian-national-railway-cni-position-lifted-by-stephens-inc-ar.html.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.