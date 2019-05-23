Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $89,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,863. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered their price objective on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/carnival-corp-ccl-shares-sold-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.