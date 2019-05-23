Carnival Corp (CCL) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $231,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 4,485.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,764,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573,046 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,276,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,601 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,249,000 after purchasing an additional 992,420 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,942.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 274,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 667,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,390 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

