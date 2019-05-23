Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 36,200 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 129,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen acquired 799 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.13 per share, with a total value of $39,254.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,431.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

