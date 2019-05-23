Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 47.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 37.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $200.67 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $134.87 and a 12 month high of $203.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,538 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $270,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total transaction of $11,160,972.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,688.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,986 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

