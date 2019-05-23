CBS Co. (CBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.93.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CBS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,582,959 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $90,941,000 after buying an additional 60,956 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBS by 8,219.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in CBS in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CBS by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,531 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CBS by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,999 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBS has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $59.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBS will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

