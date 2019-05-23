CBS Co. (CBS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CBS were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in CBS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in CBS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in CBS by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CBS in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $48.07. 26,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,828. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). CBS had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities cut CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/cbs-co-cbs-shares-bought-by-stratos-wealth-partners-ltd.html.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.