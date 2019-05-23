Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,353,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,500 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,251,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after acquiring an additional 517,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,748,000 after acquiring an additional 497,808 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 861,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 473,241 shares during the period.

FTSM stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

