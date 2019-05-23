Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,945.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 171,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.74 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

