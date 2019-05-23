Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.96.

Shares of CELG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,612. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

