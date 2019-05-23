Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

CENTA stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $673.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 172.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $288,000. SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 602.0% in the first quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,141 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

