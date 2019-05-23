Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XTN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $59.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

