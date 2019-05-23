Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,909 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARLP. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7,304.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,052,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,645 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,478,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,271 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $7,919,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,764,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,963,000 after acquiring an additional 217,096 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLP opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 87.70%.

ARLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

