CFun (CFUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,703.00

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. CFun has a market capitalization of $160,299.00 and approximately $1,703.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CFun coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $33.94 and $51.55. Over the last week, CFun has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00409558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.01291067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00144695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004377 BTC.

CFun Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. The official website for CFun is www.cfunproject.com. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CFun Coin Trading

CFun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $7.50, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $32.15, $10.39, $33.94, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CFun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

