Changyou.Com (CYOU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CYOU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of CYOU opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.29. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Changyou.Com’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $9.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. AJO LP lifted its position in Changyou.Com by 1,345.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 595,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 554,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $9,756,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $5,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Changyou.Com by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 520,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 197,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Changyou.Com by 108.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 166,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

