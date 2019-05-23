Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

In other news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $196.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $151.43 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.99 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/chatham-capital-group-inc-acquires-70-shares-of-quaker-chemical-corp-kwr.html.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.