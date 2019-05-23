Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $5.94 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for 1.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Stratford Consulting LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 246,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 110.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,709,000 after buying an additional 12,037,757 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 23.8% during the first quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $25.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

