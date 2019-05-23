Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 50,049 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,049 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 122,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 436,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 105,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS:INDA opened at $35.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/checchi-capital-advisers-llc-buys-50049-shares-of-ishares-msci-india-etf-inda.html.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.