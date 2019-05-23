Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in BP plc (BP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in BP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in BP by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in BP by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BP by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in BP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

NYSE BP opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

