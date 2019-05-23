Chesapeake Gold (CKG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 6690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

The company has a market cap of $66.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals projects in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Metates gold-silver project, which comprises 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

