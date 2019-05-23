Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SEI Investments Co lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 9,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,184. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $417.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $524.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.90%.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

