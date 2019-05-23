ChineseInvestors.com (CIIX) vs. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Head to Head Review

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChineseInvestors.com $2.35 million 8.42 -$7.40 million N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $251.66 million 5.06 $36.15 million $0.30 33.37

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than ChineseInvestors.com.

Risk & Volatility

ChineseInvestors.com has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ChineseInvestors.com and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus price target of $10.28, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Profitability

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChineseInvestors.com -253.96% -1,178.21% -165.68% Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 14.38% 10.40% 6.98%

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats ChineseInvestors.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 68 schools across 8 provinces in China. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

