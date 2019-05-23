CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,237 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAB. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viacom by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Viacom by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Viacom by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viacom alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.47.

Shares of Viacom stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/cibc-asset-management-inc-buys-2237-shares-of-viacom-inc-viab.html.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.