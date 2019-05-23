Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $8,757,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 148,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,603 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.16.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $169.28 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $208.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

