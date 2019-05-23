Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$32.22 ($22.85) and last traded at A$32.02 ($22.71), with a volume of 273275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$31.19 ($22.12).

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 98.22.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Brenda Shanahan 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/clinuvel-pharmaceuticals-cuv-hits-new-12-month-high-at-32-22.html.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (ASX:CUV)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of severe skin disorders in Europe and Switzerland. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria that has completed Phase II and III trials in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.