Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CUV) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.22

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$32.22 ($22.85) and last traded at A$32.02 ($22.71), with a volume of 273275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$31.19 ($22.12).
The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 98.22.
In other news, insider Brenda Shanahan 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (ASX:CUV)
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of severe skin disorders in Europe and Switzerland. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria that has completed Phase II and III trials in the United States and Europe.
