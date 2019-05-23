Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 674,452 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 28,467 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $48,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $366,248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,171.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,052,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,987,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $821,416,000 after buying an additional 3,632,452 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,915.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,627,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,305,000 after buying an additional 1,573,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,187,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $646,676,000 after buying an additional 1,324,213 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,820 shares of company stock worth $3,402,075. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. 1,017,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,232,985. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

