Commerce Bank Has $4.78 Million Stake in BP plc (BP)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 11.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in BP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Shares of BP stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

