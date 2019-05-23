Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 127 Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Msci were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,266,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 145,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $225.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $230.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.48 million. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Msci to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on Msci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

