Comparing Weatherford International (WFTIF) and Freestone Resources (FSNR)

Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Freestone Resources and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Freestone Resources has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freestone Resources and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freestone Resources -117.95% N/A -83.31% Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -11.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freestone Resources and Weatherford International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freestone Resources $1.16 million 2.54 -$1.13 million N/A N/A Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.01 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) -0.10

Freestone Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Freestone Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freestone Resources Company Profile

Freestone Resources, Inc., an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production. It also provides specialized off-the-road (OTR) tire repair services; offers disposal services for OTR tires; sells used OTR tires; and recycles OTR tires. Freestone Resources, Inc. is based in Ennis, Texas.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

