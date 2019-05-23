Constant Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (CONST)

Constant (CURRENCY:CONST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Constant token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00013382 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Crex24, P2PB2B and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Constant has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Constant has a total market capitalization of $41,952.00 and approximately $38,230.00 worth of Constant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00400479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.01 or 0.01272335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00145628 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017155 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004529 BTC.

About Constant

Constant’s total supply is 65,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,876 tokens. Constant’s official website is constant.money. Constant’s official message board is medium.com/@constantmoney. Constant’s official Twitter account is @constmoney.

Buying and Selling Constant

Constant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bancor Network, IDCM and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constant using one of the exchanges listed above.

