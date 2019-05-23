Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in April

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,704 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the April 15th total of 209,863 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 697,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 33,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1985 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

