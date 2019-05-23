Critical Review: Sturgis Bancorp (STBI) & CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (CPKF)

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sturgis Bancorp and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 20.26% N/A N/A CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 20.87% 11.79% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $22.48 million 2.30 $4.37 million N/A N/A CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH $51.05 million 2.09 $10.82 million $2.61 9.97

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH beats Sturgis Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial  Real Estate, Consumer  Non Real Estate, and Residential  Real Estate segments. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company offers merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

