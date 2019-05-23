CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $126.63 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $99.99 and a 12 month high of $130.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-shares-bought-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.