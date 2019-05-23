Cryptonex Market Cap Reaches $85.18 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00019983 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $85.18 million and $14.49 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00403661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.01310738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00147126 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017030 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004391 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

