Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22, Morningstar.com reports. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Ctrip.Com International’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRP traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,099. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ctrip.Com International has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

